Matinas BioPharma (NYSEMKT:MTNB) has been awarded up to $3.75M from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) to support preclinical development of MAT2501, company's lipid nano-crystal oral formulation of aminoglycoside amikacin to treat nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, including infections due to cystic fibrosis.

The CFF award will allow development of MAT2501 and support preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, along with several of the toxicology studies necessary to progress MAT2501 into Phase 2.

If successful, the CFF has indicated a willingness to consider a request for further monetary support for the continuation of clinical studies.