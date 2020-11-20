Morgan Stanley (Overweight) raises its Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) price target from $400 to the Street-high $455, saying the results inspired "increased confidence in the potential for further upward EPS revisions through FY21" and proved INTU's resilience through a downturn.

Piper Sandler (Overweight) raises its PT from $378 to $412, citing the "strong" revenue and operating margins. Improving margins through the year "should drive a higher multiple." Piper sees the Credit Karma acquisition, which Intuit now says will be slightly dilutive in its first fiscal year, will deepen Intuit's customer relationship, driving revenue growth.

Guggenheim (Buy) moves from $395 to $410, saying the results "outperformed across the entire product portfolio" with particular strength in small businesses despite the macro headwinds.

Intuit shares are relatively flat pre-market at $361.34.

