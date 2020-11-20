GameStop (NYSE:GME) still plays a role in the video-game world that probably wouldn't exist without a large network of stores, according to Bloomberg's Joshua Brustein.

"GameStop locations don't seem like local bookshops or bike stores, but they bear similarities. Gaming remains enough of a niche interest that GameStop can create a sense of community just by employing people who know about video games and not chasing away the young men who make up a big proportion of their patronage," he notes.

The company is also said to be showing some promising signs even as the new gaming consoles continue to push the industry in a digital direction.

"Last quarter brought an 800% spike in digital sales—bringing online channels to about 20% of GameStop's total revenue. The company also recently announced a deal with Microsoft Corp. through which it will get a cut each time customers use an Xbox purchased at a GameStop store to buy digital-only products."

Shares of GameStop are up 1.52% in premarket action to $12.65.

GameStop has a consensus Neutral rating on Wall Street and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Neutral, but Seeking Alpha authors are bullish in general.