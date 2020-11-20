Union Gaming reiterates its Buy rating on Bally's (NYSE:BALY) after taking in the flurry of casino acquisitions and yesterday's share price pop.

"With all of the ingredients necessary to compete in the interactive space, BALY deserves the appropriate valuation credit for this business," analyst John DeCree.

He also expects Bally's to stay aggressive with M&A.

DeCree notes the recent share price rally, but assigns a price target of $60 to Bally's to rep even more upside. "We conservatively value the casino business at $32 on a fully diluted basis (including all of Sinclair's warrants and options), which basically allows an investor to buy in today and get the interactive business virtually for free," he notes.

Bally's on fire.

