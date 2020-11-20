ADM (NYSE:ADM) announces plans with French biotech company InnovaFeed to build the world's largest insect protein plant in Decatur, Illinois.

The plant will produce 60K tonnes of animal feed protein annually from Hermetia Illucens, a highly nutritional type of fly, in addition to 20K tonnes of oils for poultry and swine rations and 400K tonnes of fertilizer.

Construction of the facility is slated to begin next year if permits and approvals come in on time.

The collaborative scheme is expected to emit 80% less carbon dioxide than a standalone facility.

"At a time when the demand for animal feed protein is steadily increasing, insect farming stands out as a true solution for the future," says Chris Cuddy, ADM senior vice president and president of the company’s Carbohydrate Solutions business.

