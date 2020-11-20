The Competition Commission of India approves Future Group's sale of its retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses to Reliance Retail for $3.4B.

Future Group is India's second largest retailer and Reliance takes the top slot.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has protested the deal and obtained an injunction in Singapore, alleging its stake in a Future subsidiary prohibited the company from entering into deals with certain firms. Amazon issued a separate complaint with CCI in India, asking the watchdog to uphold the injunction.

Future argued back that Amazon's injunction wasn't legally binding.