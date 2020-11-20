Expanding its footprint in the Phoenix market to ~2M sq.ft, KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquired an industrial distribution property in Phoenix for a purchase price of ~$32M from Cohen Asset Management.

The property was 100% leased at acquisition to a high quality tenant for ~5.5 years.

Acquisition funded through the Real Estate Partners Americas Fund II.

"The Phoenix market fundamentals remain highly attractive and we believe the continued acceleration of e-Commerce penetration will drive demand for state of the art distribution centers like this one," KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas Roger Morales commented.

KKR owns 16M+ sq. ft. of industrial properties in strategic locations across major metropolitan areas in the U.S developing its real estate AUM to ~$14B across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of Sep.30, 2020.