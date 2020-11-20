Reed under pressure on proposed public offering
Nov. 20, 2020 7:52 AM ETReed's, Inc. (REED)REEDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reed (NASDAQ:REED) seeks to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase additional shares.
- Terms or actual size of the offer have not been disclosed.
- Net proceeds will be used for the repayment of ~ $4.6M under its senior credit facility and ~$4.0M for the repayment of its subordinated, convertible, non-redeemable secured note in favor of Raptor/ Harbor Reeds SPV, LLC originally issued April 21, 2017 and remaining proceeds to fund working capital and for general corporate purposes.
- Additionally, Raptor/ Harbour Reeds SPV, LLC has agreed that the remaining ~$1.0M outstanding under the Raptor Note will be satisfied by issuance of ~$1.0M in shares of Reed’s common stock in a private placement transaction at the public offering price.
- Shares are down 22.12% PM.