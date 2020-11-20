American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) plan to cut out change fees for long-haul international flights as they look to recover demand during the pandemic.

American Airlines says it will eliminate change fees for first class, business class, premium economy and main cabin tickets for all long-haul international flying for all travel starting from North or South America. Meanwhile, United says it will announce an extension of its change fee waiver for basic economy and international tickets later this year in order to continue to offer more flexibility to all customers.

United and American are both up less than 1% in premarket trading. Trading in tandem is nothing new for the U.S. carriers during the pandemic.

UAL vs AAL