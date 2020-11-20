Mortgages in forbearance edge up this week after falling for two weeks

The number of U.S. mortgages in active forbearance edged up this week after two weeks of declines, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

As of Nov. 17, ~2.77M mortgages were in forbearance, or ~5.2% of all active loans, up from 2.74M as of Nov. 10; still the number is down significantly from the peak of 4.76M in late May.

According to Black Knight, "We're used to seeing incremental increases in the middle of the month, with bigger declines usually happening in the beginning of the month as forbearance plans expire."

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans were $3.4B vs. $3.3B in the prior week.

Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans of $1.2B were unchanged W/W.