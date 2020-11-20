Destination XL Group shares slide post Q3 results
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports Q3 sales declined 20.1% and comparable sales down 20.5%, primarily driven 31.5% Y/Y decline in stores.
- Direct business rose 18.2% principally due to DXL.com e-commerce site had a sales increase of 28.4%.
- Wholesale business grew 72.4% to $5M, principally due to Amazon Essentials.
- Gross margin rate contracted 460 bps to 36.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA -$1.7M vs. $1.7M year ago.
- Inventories dropped 21.1% Y/Y to $94.9M.
- Store count -10 Y/Y to 316.
- The company reduced corporate workforce by 29% and store workforce by 54% since the beginning of the year.
- “From a liquidity perspective, we had a cash balance of $21.4 million and total debt of $82.9 million at the end of the third quarter. Total debt, net of cash, improved to $61.5 million compared to $77.5 million in the third quarter last year. Our focus on cash is relentless. With the significant steps we have taken to align our SG&A costs, we are now turning our attention to our landlord community in an attempt to right-size our lease structure. We have a cash management plan and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to navigate our working capital needs for the next 12 months without additional financing and assuming no further significant shutdowns of the economy,” said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO.
- Shares down 10% prematket.
