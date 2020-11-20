Aemetis' (NASDAQ:AMTX) +4.5% PM , wholly-owned subsidiary, Aemetis Biogas, received $7.8M in matching grants from the 2020 California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDA) Dairy Digester Research and Development Program.

The subsidiary was awarded ~50% of the total projects awarded in the 2020 DDRDP grant cycle.

Earlier, Aemetis was granted $3.1M through the 2018 DDRDP grant cycle, and successfully completed two digesters and four miles of private pipeline as phase one of its 18 dairy digester cluster.

"After completing phase one of our project in just over one year, we’re poised to quickly accelerate the construction and operation of 16 additional digesters and 25 miles of private pipeline by mid-2022. The combined project will annually displace ~6.9M gallons of petroleum-based diesel fuel, eliminate ~2.6M metric tons of CO2 equivalents, and create 100+ project related jobs in California’s Central Valley," chairman & CEO Eric McAfee commented.

Aemetis will commence construction of its biogas upgrading facility in Dec.2020 which will enable it to inject RNG into PG&E’s natural gas pipeline by the end of 1Q21.

Also, the company expects to offer truck fleet fueling of R-CNG at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes ethanol biorefinery in 2Q21.