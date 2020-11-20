Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable sales increased 21.2% in Q3. Brick and mortar comparable sales were up 17.5% during the quarter, while e-commerce sales grew by 50.7% to rep 13.2% of total sales. Management says sales were helped by new customer retention, the timing of back-to-school spending and availability of in-demand footwear, apparel and accessories.

Gross margin was 38.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 32.7% a year ago. The increase was driven by higher sell through, a low promotional environment, a reduction in inventory valuation reserves and leverage of store occupancy expenses - which were all slightly offset by a higher mix of e-commerce sales, which carries a lower margin due to incremental shipping costs.

Looking ahead, Hibbett expects comparable sales increases in the high-single digits to low-double digits and sees EPS of $1.00 to $1.10 vs. $0.60 consensus.

Shares of Hibbett Sports are up 5.84% premarket to $44.59.

