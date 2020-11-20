Patrick (NASDAQ:PATK) declares $0.28/share quarterly dividend, 12% increase from prior dividend of $0.25.

Forward yield 1.83%

Payable Dec. 14; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 27.

"In alignment with our capital allocation strategy, the decision to increase the dividend reflects the continued confidence of both management and the Board in the Company's strategic and financial position and the strength of our cash flows, and represents our ongoing commitment to increasing long-term shareholder value," said Andy Nemeth, President and Chief Executive Officer

See PATK Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.