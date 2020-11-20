BMO Capital Markets (Market Perform) trims its Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) target from $265 to $260, saying the "solid quarter on all metrics" was offset by backlog guidance that "represents a material deceleration” in growth, which will cause the stock to "take a breather."

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $295 price target) says the macro environment created "significant headwinds" in the quarter and guidance shows "we’re not completely out of the woods yet," implying slower subscription backlog growth.

Cowen (Market Perform, $250) says the subscription backlog guidance was weak due to "tougher comps, lower duration, macro uncertainty & continued new customer headwinds." The firm sees limited positive catalysts until larger deals emerge thanks to WDAY's "reliance on new customers."

Workday shares are down 3.4% pre-market to $222.50.

Previously: Workday +3% after upside Q3, raised subscription revenue forecast (Nov. 19 2020)