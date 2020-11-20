Bank of America pushes United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to a Buy rating on a more positive view of the rental market in 2021.

"We might finally have a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time that the used equipment market is already firming, industrial production is rebounding, and rental time utilization is recovering. For the time being, there are enough pockets of strength in the various rental end markets and enough capital discipline for rental rates to firm in the Spring with momentum building into 2022 as an eventual vaccine receives widespread distribution."

In addition, the firm thinks the diversified end market mix is already providing stability and says pricing could start to firm up in the Spring.

BofA's new price objective of $275 works out to 7X the 2021 EBITDA estimate and is above the average Wall Street PT of $203.44.