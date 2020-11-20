DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) entered into an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for its Commercial PPO and Medicare Advantage membership; effective Nov.3, 2020.

DermTech's PLA is the first non-invasive gene expression test for the early detection of melanoma with a 99% negative predictive value.

"We are excited to announce that our test is now available to a segment of commercial and Medicare Advantage members. Our PLA test offers significant benefits in early melanoma detection and reduced biopsies of benign lesions while also reducing overall costs to the healthcare system," Payor Access SVP Dan Visage commented.