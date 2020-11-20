Yesterday, FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announced acquiring autonomous cybersecurity software company Respond Software and receiving a $400M strategic investment led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

Barclays downgrades FireEye from Equal-Weight to Underweight and maintains the $17 price target. The firm says FEYE's SaaS business transition is the right long-term move, but the move will likely require more M&A like Respond that could require a premium price.

UBS (Neutral) says the Blackstone investment shows confidence in FireEye's "thus far challenged model transition and uneven growth re-accel path." The firm notes the investment funded the Respond Software purchase and creates the runway for more M&A.

Piper Sandler (Neutral) expects Respond to integrate well into FireEye with incremental revenue benefits starting in H2 2021. The firm echos the belief that the Blackstone investment will help drive M&A.

FEYE shares are up 13% pre-market to $16.09.

