BofA Securities analyst Michael Carrier upgrades Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Buy from Underperform due to "multiple upcoming catalysts."

Lifts price target to $35 from $30; analysts' average price target is $31.46.

Sees fee-related earnings and margin growth accelerating in H2 2021-2023 as the company enters its next fundraising "super cycle" and large flagship funds start to re-enter the market.

Sees performance fees recovering from historically lower levels in 2018-2020 due to "a healthy net accrued balance, larger funds beginning to take carry, and some macro clarity."

Sees Investment Solutions and Credit platforms becoming "more meaningful contributors to the overall business, as strategies continue to scale, and drive a greater portion of incremental FRE and margin growth before the next fundraising cycle."

See Carlyle's return on equity vs. peers BX, KKR and APO over the past five years:

Carrier's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Bullish and the average Sell-Side rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish , 3 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

See analyst ratings history: