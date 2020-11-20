North American cruise line brands of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) announced that its Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global operations to meet CDC health and safety requirements prior to sailing.

This impacted all cruises sailing through March 31, 2021 and all cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of United States ports through November 1, 2021.

Citing the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, Princess Cruises is extending its halt in operations for cruises departing in and out of Japan through June 25, 2021.

Guests booked on these cancelled voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.