NRZ, AMRN, FEYE and BLNK among premarket gainers

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +28% .

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +22% .

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) +19% after co. enters into a research and license agreement with LLY.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) +17% after entering into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Novartis.

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +15% .

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) +14% on acquisition of cybersecurity investigation company, Respond Software.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +13% .

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) +12% .

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) +11% on positive late-stage data in VASCEPA trial in China

FTS International (NYSEMKT:FTSI) +11% on completing financial restructuring and has emerged from Chapter 11.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +11% .

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +11% .

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) +10% on gaining NYSE compliance.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +10% .

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +9%.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) +9% on Q3 results.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +6% on announcing the results of a study analyzing cerebrospinal fluid samples.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +9% .

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) +9% .

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) +8% .

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVWU) +9% as co. to merge with Butterfly Network in $1.5B deal.

Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) +8% as Union Gaming reiterates its Buy rating on BALY.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +8% .

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) +8% .