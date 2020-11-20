NRZ, AMRN, FEYE and BLNK among premarket gainers

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +28%.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +22%.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) +19% after co. enters into a research and license agreement with LLY.
Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) +17% after entering into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Novartis.
Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) +15%.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) +14% on acquisition of cybersecurity investigation company, Respond Software.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +13%.
Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) +12%.
Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) +11% on positive late-stage data in VASCEPA trial in China
FTS International (NYSEMKT:FTSI) +11% on completing financial restructuring and has emerged from Chapter 11.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +11%.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +11%.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) +10% on gaining NYSE compliance.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +10%.
DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +9%.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) +9% on Q3 results.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +6% on announcing the results of a study analyzing cerebrospinal fluid samples.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +9%.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) +9%.
VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) +8%.
Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVWU) +9% as co. to merge with Butterfly Network in $1.5B deal.
Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) +8% as Union Gaming reiterates its Buy rating on BALY.
Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +8%.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) +8%.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)+7% as co. files for spinoff of mortgage origination unit.