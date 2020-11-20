Wedbush Securities downgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to a Neutral rating after having the restaurant stock set at Outperform.

Analyst Nick Setyan and team think Shake Shack's current valuation reflects growth opportunity of as much as 700 new domestic units.

"As management rolls out units with Shack Tracks (both walk-up and drive-up) and tests its first drive-through locations in 2021, we believe SHAK's addressable market will expand from management's pre-COVID target of 450 domestic company units."

Shake Shack's margins are seen stabilizing in the low-20% range over the next 3 to 5 years as new unit inefficiencies fall off, menu price optionality kicks in and with increasing scale providing supply chain efficiencies.

The Wedbush math leads to a price target of $77, which doesn't warrant the prior rating of Outperform. The average Wall Street price target is $69.00.