Loop Capital initiates coverage on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) with a Buy rating on what it sees as a balanced risk-reward profile at the current share price.

"While we agree with critics that management may have over-hyped its capabilities following its public markets debut, we are also of the view that Nikola possesses intellectual property that is attractive to a number of partners, and that its vehicles will begin to hit the road with these partners over the next two years. Management continues to make progress on its key milestones."

The ratings boost is helping to lift Nikola in the premarket session, with shares up 2.77% .

