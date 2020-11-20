Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) announces that data from its novel combination trial of DNA medicines INO-5401 and INO-9012 in combination with PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) in the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), will be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology 2020 Annual Meeting.

The study demonstrated that INO-5401 + INO-9012 with Libtayo, radiation (RT) and temozolomide (TMZ) are tolerable, immunogenic, and may improve median survival.

Survival data at 18 months showed that 70% (14/20) of MGMT promoter methylated GBM patients were alive, and 50% (16/32) of MGMT promoter unmethylated patients, which are the more difficult to treat group, were alive.

Median overall survival (OS) in the unmethylated GBM patients was 17.9 months, which compares favorably to historical controls; Median OS for methylated patients has not yet been reached and the study is ongoing.

In the unmethylated cohort, 19/22 (86%) subjects and in methylated cohort, 19/22 (86%) subjects had an IFN-gamma T cell response that increased over baseline to one or more of the antigens encoded by INO-5401.

The combination demonstrated well-tolerated safety profile when given not only with radiation and TMZ, but also with Libtayo, which is being jointly developed by Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Additional data will be provided in the coming months.