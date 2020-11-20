Piper Sandler says sports betting is only in the early innings of growth and offers investors a unique opportunity.

"The sector has numerous tailwinds, including legislative, demographic and technological. We see the TAM growing from ~$3B to >$18B and potentially >$40B... Currently, 25 states and Washington D.C., have legalized Sports Betting, but only 15 and D.C. have authorized online/mobile functionality," notes Piper analyst Yung Kim.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is assigned an Overweight rating and $84 PT: "We believe Penn can leverage its investment in Barstool Sports to create a new revenue stream as well as infuse younger, more diverse customers to its database of >20M members in its current loyalty program. Penn operates 41 Casinos in 19 states, an important competitive advantage."

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is assigned an Overweight rating and $58 PT: "We believe DraftKings can take significant share of the still nascent Sports Betting market by leveraging a brand that it has built up over the past eight years with Daily Fantasy Sports at its core until sports betting began to open in 2018. We look for DraftKings to transition the >4M paying users in its database of daily fantasy sports players to both sports betting and iGaming, creating a virtuous cycle of players that shift from one gaming product to the next."