Oil prices (CL1:COM, +0.3%) are back around $42/barrel and its rise this month is a good gauge of global confidence in a vaccine-led economic rebound.

The recent encouraging vaccine numbers, with Pfizer and BioNTech submitting today an Emergency Use Authorization request to the FDA today that could made doses available in December, has provide a spark for oil, a good proxy for global economic demand.

WTI futures are up more than 17% in November. That’s nearly double the 9% rise in the S&P 500 (SP500).

The S&P is naturally more focused on U.S. growth and the rotation away from the megacap winners of the summer has had outsize pressure on the broader index. Both the S&P and oil have some outside support, with the Fed helping equities and OPEC+ keeping production down.

Oil is also taking into account the recovery in China, which is more mature than the U.S. and Europe.

“We maintain our expectation for China’s GDP growth to accelerate and normalize to its potential level in 4Q20 as the economic recovery broadens out more towards private consumption and investment,” UOB Group economist Ho Woei Chen wrote this week. “Our forecast for 4Q20 GDP is at 6.2% y/y compared to 4.9% y/y in 3Q20 with fullyear 2020 GDP growth at 1.9%.”

Traders have noted that $42 has been a resistance area for WTI, but that a close above $45/barrel is what is really needed for prices to break out.

Looking at the technicals of the United States Oil ETF (USO, +0.2% ), its still well below its downward-sloping 200-day simple moving average, but fighting to stay above the 50-day, around $28, and 100-day, around $29.

There was a bullish move at the end of October when the 50-day crossed back below the 100-day for the first time in three months.

But Oleh Kombaiev writes on Seeking Alpha that even the appearance of a vaccine won’t jolt the oil market just yet.

“I do not expect further decline in the oil market. Moreover, I look forward to seeing signs of the emergence of a bull market in 2021,” he says. “For USO, this means a sideways trend in the coming months.”

In equities, the SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (XLE, -0.2% ) remains the outsize mover, usually seen at the top or bottom of the sectors list.

XLE is up 26% in November, rising nine out of 14 sessions and posting gains of 14.3% and 6.6% on vaccine-data Mondays.

Sector Watch

Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) has struggled along with other defensive stocks this week. It’s down 2.7%.

Eli Lilly (LLY, +0.8% ) is already getting attention for its arthritis drug getting the OK to treat COVID.

At 11:00 a.m. ET Lilly will conduct a webcast to provide an overview of the tirzepatide Phase 3 type 2 diabetes clinical trial program in preparation for five future Phase 3 top-line data disclosures.

See more market-moving events at Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.