MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has achieved the final development milestone payment of $12.5M under its licensing agreement with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil.

Treprostinil Technosphere (TreT) is being evaluated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

In addition, MNKD's stability program for TreT has reached milestone required for a regulatory filing.

MannKind remains entitled to receive low double-digit royalties on net sales of TreT and will also manufacture supplies thereby earning a manufacturing margin.