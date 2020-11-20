Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) acquires Francesca Water Company, a small water utility located in the southwest area of Tucson, Arizona.

Francesca adds 115 active water connections, bringing Global Water’s total active connections to 47,769.

“Francesca’s close proximity to Mirabell makes it a logical extension of our regional footprint. The acquisition will allow all stakeholders involved to benefit from our proactive approach to utility management that includes efficiency upgrades, automation, and our award-winning implementation of Total Water Management.” stated President and CEO, Ron Fleming.

Press Release