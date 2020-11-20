Management with Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is presenting strategies today at a Virtual Investor Day. The company will also discuss its capital allocation priorities and the assumptions that back its long-term financial targets.

Edgewell says the key strategic priorities supporting its strategy include expanding its presence in attractive growth categories, building brands consumers love with consumer-centric innovation, being a trusted strategic partner to retailers and simplifying "everything" across the enterprise, enabling continued productivity and cost reduction.

CEO statement: "This strategy reflects a robust balance of leveraging our best-in-class manufacturing, sourcing and formulation capabilities with a refreshed, digitally enabled, consumer centric approach to categories where our brands are positioned for growth. We will drive continuous improvement and cost efficiency across the business which will allow for meaningful investment in support of our strategy. We have built a foundation of strong brands in compelling categories."

Edgewell also announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend and set a long-term financial algorithm for organic net sales growth of 2% to 3%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 4% to 6%, adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 7% and greater than 100% free cash flow conversion.

