Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) announced a multi-year partnership with Republic Services of Ohio, a Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) subsidiary.

Republic will establish a recycling education program and commit resources to the Destination.

The Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls currently has over $250M worth of assets under management.

“We are excited to partner with the Company as it aims to reduce waste, implement a comprehensive recycling program and educate its workforce on proper recycling and waste procedures." said Rick Vannan, Republic Services GM.