Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARBGU) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit.

The company originally planned to offer offering 30M units at $10.

Trading commences today on Nasdaq.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of the Class A common stock at $11.50.

Offering is expected to close on November 24.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M units.

The SPAC plans to target companies in a wide array of industries and geographies.