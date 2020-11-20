Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +2% in premarket, after announcing results of a study analyzing cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples in patients with primary lung or breast cancer with either brain or leptomeningeal disease.

The findings indicate that Biocept's Target Selector CSF assays are a viable and sensitive platform for circulating tumor cell detection and molecular analysis compared to the current standard of care, CSF cytology, which is typically used to establish or confirm leptomeningeal disease when imaging findings are suspicious or equivocal.

Company's Target Selector testing is a minimally invasive test to simultaneously confirm metastasis to the brain, while also assessing cancer biomarkers in order to qualify a patient for potential targeted therapy options.