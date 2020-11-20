Fed, Treasury rift emerges on ending emergency lending facilities
Nov. 20, 2020 9:04 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The Fed and Treasury Department have been working together since the start of the pandemic to structure emergency lending programs to support the flow of credit in the economy.
- Now they're diverging in their support of those programs.
- Late yesterday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he'll decline to extend the Fed's corporate credit, municipal lending, and Main Street Lending Program, which are set to expire at the end of the year.
- Fed officials, and even a Republican governor, have since publicly disagreed with that decision. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard, though, isn't concerned, saying he's not sure the move will be material to markets, and reminding the programs can always be re-started.
- The latest, however, is Chicago Fed President Charles Evans expressed his disappointment in an appearance on CNBC, saying the lending facilities play an important role as a backstop, which "might important for quite some time."
- Also, this morning, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, called the Treasury's move "a terrible mistake... Right now our economy is still extremely fragile." (updated 10:14 AM ET.)
- Last night, the Fed responded that it wants to keep all of the emergency facilities in place.
- Update at 9:10 AM: Mnuchin, also appearing on CNBC, said he's following the CARES Act legislation in declining to extend the programs. "We're following the intent of the law," he said.
- He also added that the facilities that didn't use CARES money are being extended.
- He points out that only $25B of loans were outstanding under the programs that are expiring. "We have more than $750B of firepower," Mnuchin said, calling on Congress to reappropriate that money.
- "Lets spend it on small business, PPP loans," he said.
- "We don't need this money to buy corporate bonds," he added.
- While the medical emergency may not be over, the financial markets are doing well, Mnuchin said.
- Rich corporations don't need to be supported right now, rather it's the small businesses and unemployed people
- The economy needs more fiscal support, he said. "We want to spend that money for people who need it."
- Update at 9:17 AM: Mnuchin said he'll be speaking with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today to come up with a stimulus plan they can present to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
- "We have a lot of firepower left in case we have to reopen facilities," he said.