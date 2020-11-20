The FDA has approved Hologic's (NASDAQ:HOLX) diagnostic claim for its HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1) viral load monitoring assay.

The Aptima HIV-1 Quant Dx assay, a molecular diagnostic test that runs on the fully automated, sample-to-result Panther system is now the first dual-claim assay for both diagnosis and viral load monitoring in U.S.

The assay utilizes a dual target approach against highly conserved regions in the HIV genome, designed to deliver reliable, consistent qualitative and quantitative results across HIV-1 groups and subtypes.

The Aptima HIV-1 Quant Dx assay is also CE IVD-marked for both diagnostic and viral load monitoring claims.