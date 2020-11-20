Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) -48.9% PM , inked a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase ~$10M of its common shares and registered warrants in a registered direct offering.

Tantech has agreed to sell to the institutional investors 6.06M common shares priced at $1.65/share, with registered warrants for 2.75M common shares.

Agreement also enables unregistered warrants to purchase common shares in a concurrent private placement; agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3.3M shares.

Registered and the unregistered warrants will be immediately exercisable; 5 years expiry from the issuance date with an exercise price of $1.81/share.

Net proceeds to be used for working capital and general business purposes.

Offer expected to close on or about Nov.24, 2020.