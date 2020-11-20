Cryptocurrency fans have another big-name institutional type in their corner, with BlackRock's CIO for fixed income Rick Rieder taking time during a CNBC appearance to suggest Bitcoin (BTC-USD) could "take the place of gold."

"It's so much more functional than passing a bar of gold around," he tells Andrew Sorkin. Rieder does add that he's not necessarily a major bull on the price, and says he holds virtually none of it in his portfolios.

In other news, Castle Island Ventures co-founder Nic Carter says the bull move in Bitcoin in 2020 is about so much more than its highly well-advertised "halving" earlier this year. He reminds that the 2017 bull run was in part fueled by investors buying Bitcoin as a channel to then speculate in the ICO craze. This year, he says, folks are buying Bitcoin to own Bitcoin.