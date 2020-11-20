Cenovus Energy (CVE -0.4% ) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -0.8% ) announced the executive leadership team that is expected to lead the combined company created through the strategic combination of Cenovus and Husky as announced on October 25.

Following the close of the transaction, Cenovus’s executive team is expected to consist of: Alex Pourbaix as President & CEO; Jeff Hart as EVP & CFO; Jon McKenzie as EVP & COO.

Additionally, Keith Chiasson as EVP, Downstream; Andrew Dahlin as EVP, Safety & Operations Technical Services; Norrie Ramsay as EVP, Upstream-Thermal, Major Projects & Offshore; Kam Sandhar as EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development; Sarah Walters as EVP, Corporate Services; Drew Zieglgansberger as EVP, Upstream - Conventional & Integration, Rhona DelFrari - CSO & SVP, Stakeholder Engagement; Gary Molnar as SVP Legal, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Closing of the transaction is expected to take place in 1Q2021, with the combined company continuing to operate as Cenovus and remaining headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.