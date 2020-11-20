Mnuchin to meet with Meadows, McConnell to talk stimulus today

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he'll meet with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss a potential stimulus plan today in hopes of presenting a proposal to Democrats.

Late Thursday, Mnuchin declined to extend four emergency lending programs it had created with the Fed to support financial markets after the pandemic roiled markets.

He said the money provided by the CARES Act that were directed to the facilities, which are largely untapped, should be reappropriated to small companies and people who are unemployed.

"Main Street needs grants, not loans, right now," Mnuchin in an interview on CNBC this morning.

