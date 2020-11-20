Market searches for leadership as COVID restrictions mount, stimulus saga goes on

The broader market is indecisive as the third week of November draws to a close. Yesterday's rally on a small move toward stimulus talks has now left investors looking for some sectors to step up.

The S&P (SP500) -0.1% has seen a rise of nearly 10% this month. The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% is up 9% so far.

The S&P Pure Value Index (SP500PV) -0.6% is up 17% in November. The Russell 2000 (RTY) +0.8% is up 16%.

Pfizer and BioNTech will file for emergency use for their COVID vaccine candidate, but that's already baked into the market.

The stimulus story continues, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin saying he, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will meet today about a GOP stimulus plan to take to Democrats.

Mnuchin is in a spat with Fed Chief Jerome Powell over ending Fed lending programs. Mnuchin says this morning he wants $500B of money now earmarked by the Fed to go to small businesses.

The S&P sectors are split, with five higher and six lower.

Defensives, which have struggled most of the week, are seeing early gains, with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) in the lead.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are at the bottom. Rates are still seeing smaller moves, but the trend is down. The 10-year Treasury yield is off a basis point at 0.85%.

All the Fab 5 megacaps are in the red.