Precision Medicine and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced that PMG has completed a major investment and recapitalization led by funds managed by Blackstone.

This investment will fuel the expansion of PMG’s global footprint and technical capabilities to help accelerate the development, approval, and commercial reach of breakthrough treatments from life science innovators.

The investment includes significant participation from Precision’s co-founders, Ethan Leder and Mark Clein, as well as current shareholders Berkshire Partners, TPG Growth, Oak HC/FT, and Vida Ventures.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.