Golden Matrix Group (OTCPK:GMGI) and Playtech (OTC:PYTCF) come together to expand distribution in Esport and betting game markets worldwide.

Under the agreement, Playtech will have the exclusive rights to distribute GMGI’s newly-developed suite of Esport, peer-to-peer betting games and Golden Matrix will be granted non-exclusive rights to distribute Playtech’s gaming softwares through its current GM-X product offerings. Playtech gaming software will include live dealer games, slots, table games, bingo and poker.

"We are confident it will be enthusiastically received by our 350 plus licensees and their 3.5 million registered users that transact through our GM-X platforms," says Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman on Playtech’s software distribution.

Both sides of the distribution pact is expected to go live by Dec. 1, 2020.