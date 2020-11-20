Adaptive Ad Systems provides Q4 revenue guidance
Nov. 20, 2020 9:37 AM ETAdaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (AATV)AATVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Adaptive Ad Systems (OTCPK:AATV) reports that, despite the still ongoing business interruptions and impact on corporate earnings nation-wide, sales revenue for Q4 is expected to be stronger than the year-ago quarter, the mid-term election year of 2018, and the presidential election year of 2016.
- "Our persistence resulted in Q3 being the best reporting period we ever completed in the company's history. Adding to that achievement, ad spending has remained strong throughout Q4 and we currently expect that this quarter will report the most revenue of any Q4 in the company's history," CEO J. Michael Heil commented.