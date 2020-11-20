Canada's Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) is now the third major North American cinema chain to reach a deal on a shorter release window with Universal Pictures (CMCSA +0.1% ).

That follows a recent agreement Universal reached with Cinemark (CNK +0.9% ), and a precedent-breaking deal with AMC (AMC +3.1% ) in July.

Similar to the Cinemark deal, Universal (and its labels Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation) can put new movies on premium video on demand as soon as 17 days after they land in theaters. Those titles opening to at least $50M will get 31 days (five full weekends) exclusively in theaters.

When AMC reached its 17-day window deal, it shattered previous conventions for 75-90 days in theaters before films could move on to digital platforms.

Universal is one of the studios with a few releases still on the 2020 release calendar, with many releases getting punted to 2020 amid COVID-19 struggles. Still on the board for Universal: The Croods: A New Age, Half Brothers, All My Life, News of the World and Promising Young Woman.