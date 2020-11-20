Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is out with a response to yesterday's short report from Kerrisdale Capital.

"The Company is aware of a short seller that is manipulating the market, making false and misleading claims regarding the company, and will financially benefit from a decline in Tattooed Chef's stock price. Tattooed Chef remains committed to increasing shareholder value," states the company.

Tattooed Chef is up 2.07% after yesterday's slide.

Tattooed Chef is thinly-covered on Wall Street, with Roth Capital holding down the fort with a Buy rating.