Neurotrope’s (NTRP +3.0% ) Board of Directors approved the conditional distribution in connection with the previously announced spin-off of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Neurotrope Bioscience, Inc.

Shareholders and certain warrant holders of record of Neurotrope on November 30, 2020, will receive on December 7, 2020, a dividend at the rate of one share of Neurotrope Bioscience common stock for every five shares of Neurotrope common stock held; one share of NBI common stock for every five shares of Neurotrope common stock issuable upon conversion of Neurotrope preferred stock held; and one share of NBI common stock for every five shares of Neurotrope common stock issuable upon exercise of certain Neurotrope warrants held that are entitled to participate in the spin-off.

Neurotrope expects that NBI common stock will be quoted on the OTCQB market of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.