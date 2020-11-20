A trickle of streaming-movie news is turning into more of a stream, as Walt Disney (DIS +0.2% ) is reportedly considering moving another tranche of higher-profile family films to Disney Plus rather than theaters.

The studio is considering pivoting live-action updates Cruella, Pinocchio and Peter Pan and Wendy to streaming rather than rolling them out into cinemas, Deadline Hollywood says.

But it's not clear whether the company would pursue a premium pricing (as it did in September with Mulan) or just offer them free to subscribers (as it did in the summer with Hamilton).

That follows news that Warner Bros. will move forward with Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and online day-and-date on Christmas Day, and two more theater chains joining AMC in a deal with Universal allowing films to go online as soon as 17 days after appearing in theaters.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Johansson's Marvel film Black Widow - already delayed multiple times - isn't getting consideration for such a streaming move, and is rather being held back for an (eventual) cinema payday.