Post Holdings dips after earnings miss
Nov. 20, 2020 10:00 AM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)POSTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Post (NYSE:POST) reports FQ4 net sales of $1.4B, a decrease of 2.2% over the last year, misses consensus by $30M.
- Segment-wise sales: Post-consumer brands $471.9M, Weetabix $113.7M, Foodservice $320.5M, Refrigerated retail $223.4M, BellRing Brands $282.6M.
- Gross profit was $440.3M vs. prior year's $452.2M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $274.8M, a decrease of 9.5% compared to prior year.
- Operating profit was $178.9M vs. $102.6M.
- Net earnings were $57M vs. last year's loss of $61.1M.
- Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.058 misses by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $0.83 misses by $0.10.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $274.8M vs. $303.6M.
- FQ1 2021 revenue estimates were $1.46B and EPS estimate was $0.87.
- Looking at earnings surprises over the past few quarters here.
- Company repurchased 1.5M shares of its common stock for $125.5M at an average price of $86.69 per share.
- Contributor Paul Franke writes: 'Post Holdings: Too Much Debt And A Recession Do Not Mix Well'
- Previously: Post Holdings EPS misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (Nov. 19)