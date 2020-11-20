Post Holdings dips after earnings miss

  • Post (NYSE:POST) reports FQ4 net sales of $1.4B, a decrease of 2.2% over the last year, misses consensus by $30M.
  • Segment-wise sales: Post-consumer brands $471.9M, Weetabix $113.7M, Foodservice $320.5M, Refrigerated retail $223.4M, BellRing Brands $282.6M.
  • Gross profit was $440.3M vs. prior year's $452.2M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $274.8M, a decrease of 9.5% compared to prior year.
  • Operating profit was $178.9M vs. $102.6M.
  • Net earnings were $57M vs. last year's loss of $61.1M.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.058 misses by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $0.83 misses by $0.10.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $274.8M vs. $303.6M.
  • FQ1 2021 revenue estimates were $1.46B and EPS estimate was $0.87.
  • Looking at earnings surprises over the past few quarters here.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.