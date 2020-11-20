B. Riley Securities picks up analysis on the theme park sector again following the recent vaccine news from Pfizer and Moderna.

"As a part of our positive thesis, we continue to emphasize that investors need to focus on underlying demand trends and the potential return to attendance normalcy in the coming years vs. any short-term operating results or park reopening headlines," updates analyst Eric Wold.

"We are now taking our positive thesis on the group up a notch by shifting our valuation analysis to potential trends beyond our published 2022 estimates to give a better sense, we believe, of where the stocks can go as broader investor optimism develops. Given the positive attendance and season pass demand trends that the regional theme parks experienced under the limited capacity restrictions coupled with our belief that any recently-implemented operating cost efficiencies and technology benefits are more than only short-term tailwinds, we are increasingly optimistic that the companies will generate stronger AEBITDA vs. pre-COVID periods with the same level of attendance," he adds.

B. Riley reiterates Buy ratings on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). New PTS include $49 for Cedar Fair, $37 for SeaWorld and $41 for Six Flags.

The case for share prices rising above 2019 levels will be based on how fast theme park companies can pay down the extra debt that have taken on to get through the pandemic.

Here is how the wild ride for the sector has looked.