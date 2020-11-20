GSX Techedu (GSX -23.3% ) reports Q3 results:

Net revenues of RMB1,965.8M (+252.9% Y/Y) was mainly driven by the growth in paid course enrollments for K-12 courses.

Revenues of online K-12 courses increased 282.7% to RMB1,757.2M.

Paid course enrollments increased 133.5% to 1,256K. Paid course enrollments of online K-12 increased 140.5% to 1,147K.

Gross profit margin increased to 74.4% from 71.9% in the same period of 2019, primarily as a result of economies of scale. Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 75.4% from 72.8% in the same period of 2019.

Net operating cash outflow was RMB678.8M.

Net loss was RMB932.5M vs. net income of RMB1.9M a year ago; non-GAAP net loss was RMB863.6M, compared with the non-GAAP net income of RMB20.1M a year ago.

As of September 30, company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments amounted of RMB2,130.8M.

Q4 guidance: Total net revenues RMB2,076M-RMB2,116M, representing an increase of 122.0%-126.3% Y/Y, these estimates reflect the Company's current expectations, which are subject to change.

