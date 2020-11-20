Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announces entering into separate privately-negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025 and 2027 plus 2.25% convertible junior subordinated notes due 2037.

Microchip may deliver and pay an aggregate of $609M principle amount of 0.125% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2024, a certain number of MCHP common stock, and $421M in cash, collectively, in exchange for $90M of the 2025 notes, $532.3M of the 2027 notes, and $407.7M of the 2037 notes.

The exchange transactions are expected to close on or about December 1.

Microchip will not receive any cash proceeds from the exchange transactions.

Source: Regulatory filing.